Race for PPSC chief’s post hots up, 3 shortlisted

MONTH after Lt General Surinder Singh completed his tenure as chairperson of the Punjab Public Service Commission, Punjab government has shortlisted a panel of three names for the next chairperson, comprising an ex-Army officer, a retired Accountant General and a police officer.

The decision about the next chairperson will be taken by a committee headed by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in a few days.

The three names include Lt Gen Iqroop Singh Ghuman (retired), DGP and Chief Director, Vigilance, B K Uppal and retired Director General, National Academy of Audits and Accounts, Jagbans Singh Powar.

About 30 aspirants had applied for the post of PPSC chairman. The government has shortlisted three of them.

Lt Gen Ghuman was the General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Central Command of the Indian Army. Powar retired from the Academy in March. He is from famous Mithapur village. Uppal is still serving in the police and is due to retire next year.

While the Chief Minister is known for his choice of ex-servicemen for several posts, Uppal is considered close to CM’s advisor, Bharat Inder Singh Chahal. During Amarinder’s tenure as CM from 2002 to 2007, he had appointed his former Principal Secretary S K Sinha after the infamous PPSC recruitment scam.

Amarinder had appointed Lt Gen Surinder Singh in August 2019. He completed his tenure in July this year. The tenure of the post is 6 years but if a person reaches 62 years of age, then he has to retire before completing the term.