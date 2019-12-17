Race for Chandigarh BJP president post hots up

Sanjay Tandon has remained the party’s city chief since January 18, 2010 — he is the longest serving president of Chandigarh BJP. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh) Sanjay Tandon has remained the party’s city chief since January 18, 2010 — he is the longest serving president of Chandigarh BJP. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh)

With Sanjay Tandon’s tenure as the Chandigarh BJP president coming to an end this month, several names have come up for the post, with former councillor Satinder Singh emerging as the front runner.

While Tandon has recommended the names of BJP councillors Arun Sood, Asha Jaswal, vice-president Ramvir Bhatti and general secretary Chander Shekhar, sources said that MP Kirron Kher has suggested Satinder Singh and one Sanjiv Vashisht for the post.

Meanwhile, BJP Leader Satya Pal Jain has recommended BJP councillor Davesh Moudgil.

Satinder Singh, who has a backing of the RSS, did not contest the corporation elections in 2016 and since then has been working for the party on different issues of the city.

However, according to sources, some of those holding allegiance to Tandon are not in favour of Satinder as the latter has spoken openly against splurging of public money on study tours.

Consensus is not being reached on the names recommended by Tandon with both Kher and Jain opposing it.

Tandon has remained the party’s city chief since January 18, 2010 — he is the longest serving president of Chandigarh BJP.

His first term was from January 18, 2010 till January 15, 2013. It was later extended to 2016 which was his second term as the president. Tandon’s term was extended for the third time in Chandigarh owing to Municipal Corporation elections in 2016 and then Lok Sabha elections held this year.

When asked about his future plans, Tandon said, “Whatever the party will decide for me, that will be my plan.”

