Rabi crop procurement begins today Dushyant asks officers to ensure farmers get paid within 72 hours

The procurement of Rabi crop will begin across Haryana from Friday. Chairing a meeting of officials, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of food, supplies and consumer affairs, issued directions that the money for procurement of wheat, gram and barley should be transferred to the bank account of the farmers within 72 hours of the crop procurement.

He also directed officers to ensure timely lifting of the crop from the mandis and to make all necessary arrangements for the farmers in the mandi.

Dushyant presided over the review meeting of arrangements with the deputy commissioners, district food and supplies controllers and other senior officers of all the districts through video conference on Thursday.

“Officers should make all the necessary arrangements for the procurement of Rabi crops in their respective districts starting from Friday so that farmers do not face any problem. Deputy commissioners have been asked to make transport arrangements to ensure timely lifting of the procured crop so that the procurement work continues at a faster pace. Directions have also been issued to update the bank accounts of the farmers according to the details of crops uploaded on the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal and it should be ensured that the amount for the crop procurement is sent directly to their accounts within 72 hours of procurement. Officers have also been directed to ensure the availability of adequate drinking water and other facilities for the farmers in the mandis”, Dushyant said.

The government spokesperson added that procurement of mustard will be done in 93 mandis, while there will be 397 mandis for wheat, 11 mandis for gram and 25 mandis for barley. “Among these crops, mustard will be purchased at Rs 5,050 per quintal, wheat at Rs 2,015 per quintal, gram at Rs 5,230 per quintal and barley at Rs 1,635 per quintal by various procurement agencies”, the spokesperson added.

Procurement of wheat would be done by food, supplies and consumer affairs department, HAFED, Haryana state warehousing corporation and food corporation of India. Apart from this, gram will be procured by HAFED, mustard will be procured by HAFED and Haryana warehousing corporation and barley will be procured by food, supplies and consumer affairs department, HAFED and Haryana warehousing corporation.