R-Day violence: 5 from Punjab still missing, 70 in Delhi jails, says CM

The Chief Minister also disclosed that 170 cases registered against farmers during agitations in Punjab were being withdrawn by his government.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday said that of the persons from Punjab reported missing since the Republic Day violence in the national capital, 70 are in Delhi jails, while 14 of the remaining 19 missing had been located.

The Chief Minister, who had Monday announced helpline number ‘112’ for citizens to make complaints in this regard, told the all-party meeting that as per information received, 5 persons from Punjab are still missing. All efforts were being made to trace them, he added.

The 70-member lawyers’ team of Advocate General Atul Nanda, deputed to help out farmers with free legal aid, were reaching out to those in prison and those facing cases filed against them by the Delhi Police, said Amarinder.

The Chief Minister asserted that his government was extending all possible help to the agitating farmers, camping out at Delhi’s borders for over two months now, and also to their families back home. No effort would be spared to ensure the safe return of all the farmers to their homes in Punjab, he added.

