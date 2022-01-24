R-Day Parade rehearsal today, routes blocked at intersections

CERTAIN ROUTES in the central divisions will be blocked from 8 am to 8:45 am for the general public in view of the rehearsal of Republic Day Parade in Sector 17 Parade Ground Monday. These routes are included from Punjab Raj Bhawan towards Sector 5-6/7-8 Chowk (Hira Singh Chowk), straight to 4/5-8/9 Chowk, straight to Sector 3/4-9/10 Chowk (New Barricade Chowk) right turn straight to Sector 1/3/4 Chowk (Old Barricade Chowk), left turn towards War Memorial, Bougainvillea Garden, Sector 3, Chandigarh. From War Memorial, Bougainvillea Garden, Sector 3 towards Old Barricade Chowk, right turn towards Matka Chowk, straight to Sector 16/17 Light Point on Jan Marg, left turn towards Lyons Light Point, right turn towards Parade Ground, Sector 17.