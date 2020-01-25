R-Day: 26 people to be awarded by Chandigarh administration

School students during a full dress rehearsal ahead of Republic Day, at Sector 5 Parade Ground, Panchkula, on Friday. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh) School students during a full dress rehearsal ahead of Republic Day, at Sector 5 Parade Ground, Panchkula, on Friday. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh)

As many as 23 people will be given commendation certificates on Republic day for rendering outstanding services in their respective fields. The commendation certificates will be awarded by the UT Administrator. People will be awarded in the field of social services, art and culture, sports and other meritorious services.

Dr. Honney Sawhney, Senior Medical Officer, GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh and Parminderjit Kaur Thind, nursing sister, GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh will be awarded for their meritorious service in the office of Director Health and Family Welfare, UT Chandigarh

Jaspal Sharma, Administrative Officer, GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh will be awarded for meritorious service in the O/o Principal Secretary, GMCH- 32, Chandigarh. Constable, No 79/CP, Inderjit Singh, Police Department, UT Chandigarh will be awarded for meritorious service in the Office of Director General of Police, UT, Chandigarh.

Kiran Rana, Senior Assistant, UT Secretariat, Chandigarh Administration, and Jaswinder Kaur, Personal Assistant, UT Secretariat, Chandigarh Administration will be awarded for their meritorious service in the Office of Secretary Establishment, Chandigarh Administration.

Binesh Bhatia, block 5, room no 30, Lajpat Rai Hall, Sector 14, Panjab University, Chandigarh, Guneet Singh Assi, house no 1247, Sector 44 B, Chandigarh, Ravinder Singh, house no 2330, Sector 24C, Chandigarh will be awarded in the field of social services. Nikhar, house no 1223, Sector 43B, Chandigarh and Mukesh Sharma, house no 51, Darshani Bagh, Manimajra, Chandigarh will be awarded in the field of art and culture. In the field of sports, Sanjay, Chandigarh Hockey Academy, Sector 42B, Maninder Singh, Chandigarh Hockey Academy from Sector 42B, Ranveer Duggal, 3321, Sector 32D, Chandigarh will be awarded.

Various others are also being awarded.

