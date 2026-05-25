No quota benefit to family if ex-serviceman secures govt job in Haryana

The Haryana government Monday said once an ex-servicemen secures regular employment in any government body, their family members will no longer be eligible to claim reservation benefits for any future appointment.

The “single benefit principle” forms the core of the revised and consolidated instructions governing reservation for ex-servicemen that the state government notified Monday.

“Once an ex-serviceman secures regular employment in any department, board, corporation, university, cooperative bank or institution under the Haryana Government or Government of India by availing reservation benefits, the individual along with his or her spouse, son and daughter will no longer be eligible to claim reservation benefits for any future appointment. However, age relaxation for seeking higher positions in future recruitment processes will continue to remain available,” read the instructions.

The government also clarified that if an ex-serviceman or an eligible family member had applied for multiple vacancies before securing their first regular government job, “reservation benefits may still be used in one subsequent recruitment process”. However, this will only be permitted after submission of a self-declaration containing complete details of applications submitted before joining the first civil employment.

To ensure transparency and prevent duplication, the Haryana Sainik and Ardh-Sainik Welfare Department has been entrusted with maintaining records of all ex-servicemen and family members who secure regular employment through reservation benefits.

The revised instructions have been circulated to all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Boards and Corporations, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and universities in the state for strict compliance. “The updated framework has been designed to remove varying interpretations that had surfaced during recruitment processes in the past and establish a common policy framework,” the government said in a statement.

Defining ex-servicemen

Under the revised policy, the government has broadened and clarified the definition of “ex-servicemen” to remove uncertainty over eligibility. It has specifically states that “only Haryana domicile candidates will be entitled to reservation benefits under the category”.

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The new definition includes “personnel serving in the Regular Army, Navy and Air Force who retired after earning pension, those released on medical grounds due to military service-related disabilities, individuals discharged because of reduction in establishment and personnel who completed prescribed periods of engagement”. The revised framework also covers “Territorial Army pensioners, Army Postal Service personnel, gallantry award winners, medically boarded-out recruits and Short Service Commissioned Officers who have completed their initial terms of engagement”.

At the same time, the government has imposed strict eligibility conditions, clarifying that “personnel discharged on grounds of dismissal, misconduct or inefficiency will not be entitled to reservation benefits”. Their spouses and children will also not be eligible to claim reservation under the ex-servicemen category.

On job application before retirement from armed forces

The policy further provides clarity for serving armed forces personnel seeking transition into civilian employment. According to the revised instructions, “military personnel can apply for civil posts if they are likely to complete their prescribed term of military service within one year from the last date for submission of applications. Such candidates will be required to furnish prescribed certificates and formal undertakings confirming their eligibility and release from service prior to appointment”.

The revised policy also introduces flexibility for ex-servicemen who do not wish to seek re-employment in civil services. In such cases, “eligible ex-servicemen may submit a declaration permitting reservation benefits to be transferred to one family member, including a spouse, son or daughter. However, such transfer will only be allowed if the ex-serviceman has not already secured employment in any department, board, corporation or institution under the Haryana Government or Government of India”.

Quota for battle casualty personnel

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The government has separately addressed reservation provisions for families of battle casualty military personnel. According to the revised policy, “such families will have to choose between reservation benefits for up to two family members or compassionate appointment for one family member under the Veer Shaheed Samman Yojna, 2023”.

The revised instructions also establish a clearly defined order of priority for recruitment agencies while preparing final selection lists under the ex-servicemen category. “Disabled ex-servicemen who are physically fit for the concerned posts, will receive the highest priority for appointments. In the absence of such candidates, preference will be given to other eligible ex-servicemen, followed by eligible family members of disabled ex-servicemen and battle casualty military personnel. Thereafter, family members of other eligible ex-servicemen will be considered”.

The government has further clarified the definition of disabled ex-servicemen, stating that “only individuals whose disabilities are attributable to military service and supported by official certification from military authorities will qualify under the category”.

The revised instructions also make it clear that reservation benefits will apply from the preliminary examination stage onwards. Recruiting agencies will be required to prepare separate merit lists for ex-servicemen and provide relaxation in qualifying marks at every stage of the recruitment process.

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Additionally, the policy states that “disabled ex-servicemen selected under the ex-servicemen category will be counted both under ex-servicemen reservation and their respective vertical category. However, they will not be adjusted against vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities”.