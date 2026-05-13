Will quit politics if proven that I took a single penny: AAP MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana at his office, AAP MLA Pappi said: "If anyone proves that I have taken even a single penny from anyone, I will leave politics." (Express Photo)

AAP MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi Tuesday said he will “leave politics” if someone proves that he took even a single penny, his remarks coming a day after SAD leader Bikram Sing Majithia levelled serious corruption and money laundering allegations against him.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana at his office, AAP MLA Pappi said: “If anyone proves that I have taken even a single penny from anyone, I will leave politics.”

Majithia had alleged that Pappi “collected” over Rs 1 crore from several persons on the pretext of providing them jobs in Ludhiana Municipal Corporation.

Calling all the documents shown by Majithia as “fake”, Pappi said: “They are not bank documents but the ones manufactured by SAD-BJP to defame me. BJP sent Majithia to put all these false allegations on me… the documents he showed don’t even have a stamp.”