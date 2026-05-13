Will quit politics if proven that I took a single penny: AAP MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi

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AAP MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi Tuesday said he will “leave politics” if someone proves that he took even a single penny, his remarks coming a day after SAD leader Bikram Sing Majithia levelled serious corruption and money laundering allegations against him.
Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana at his office, AAP MLA Pappi said: “If anyone proves that I have taken even a single penny from anyone, I will leave politics.”
Majithia had alleged that Pappi “collected” over Rs 1 crore from several persons on the pretext of providing them jobs in Ludhiana Municipal Corporation.
Calling all the documents shown by Majithia as “fake”, Pappi said: “They are not bank documents but the ones manufactured by SAD-BJP to defame me. BJP sent Majithia to put all these false allegations on me… the documents he showed don’t even have a stamp.”
Pappi, however, admitted that Nikhil Sabharwal, “who once worked for him”, took Rs 40,000 from a woman on the pretext of providing a job.
Presenting the woman in the press conference, Pappi said: “When this woman approached me and told me that he (Sabharwal) took money from her, I immediately fired him. I also made him return the money. Then I got to know that he took money from others also using my name. He was never my PA, he was just a helper in my office who served water.”
Daring Majithia to accompany him to Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple), Pappi said: “Let’s go to Darbar Sahib together. The honorable Five Singhs can conduct an enquiry into the assets and properties of both of us. Whomsoever is found guilty of corruption or making money by wrongful means, shall donate his entire illegally acquired property to Darbar Sahib.”
“The entire Punjab knows what Majithia has done and earned throughout his political career. He has only snatched the children of the mothers. BJP sent him to level all these allegations. I will be sending a legal notice to him after taking legal opinion from my lawyers. I became an MLA after working for the people on the ground and first getting elected as a councillor.
He got everything on platter just because he is a saala (brother-in-law) of Sukhbir Badal,” said Pappi, lashing out at Majithia.
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