QuickSupport app: Punjab Engineering College official cheated of Rs 3.65 lakh

A Punjab Engineering College (PEC) official was cheated of Rs 3.65 lakh by online fraudsters. The victim, Om Parkash Batra, received a message from an unknown number regarding power disconnection due to non-payment of his electricity bill on October 10. When Batra called on the given number, he was asked to download QuickSupport app. Once activated, the app enables remote viewing of one’s screen.

Police said that as Batra, who resides on PEC campus, downloaded the app, Rs 3.65 lakh was debited from his bank account. The cyber cell has started the investigation.

Chandigarh resident duped of Rs 7.25 lakh

In a similar incident, Balbir Singh, a resident of Sector 51, Chandigarh, was duped of Rs 7.25 lakh after he received a call from foreign number and the caller told him that his nephew had been arrested by Canada Police. The caller said that he needs to deposit 5000 Canadian dollars for his release.

Singh reported that an unknown person called him from an international number and told him that his nephew Jassi who lives in Canada is in some trouble and given one number. When Singh called the given number, he was told that Jassi had been arrested by the Canadian Police and asked him to deposit the money in an account for his release. The victim deposited Rs 7.25 lakh in the given account number through two cheques. Later, he came to know that he had been duped.

The victim approached the police and based on the complaint, a case under Section 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 120 B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.