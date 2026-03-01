Queues at dawn, Wi-Fi demands grow as Shimla libraries struggle to keep pace

Written by Prachi Chauhan

Increasing memberships, cramped reading halls, sanitation concerns, and the lack of facilities such as free Wi-Fi are among the issues faced by thousands of members of government libraries in Shimla. Students and other members have called for improved infrastructure, saying existing services are falling short of the needs of young readers across public libraries in the town. The Indian Express visited prominent state-run libraries and interacted with members and officials to assess the ground situation.

Himachal Pradesh State Library

The daily turnout of students far exceeds the seating capacity at the Himachal Pradesh State Library, housed in a British-era building at The Ridge. The library has 70 seats on the first floor and 90 on the second. It remained closed for several months last year due to renovation work.

Rishika, 22, a UGC-NET aspirant, said, “Although I live close to the library, securing a seat is still a challenge. In the early hours, there are too many dogs on the streets, and arriving at 7 am, when the library opens, is difficult, especially during summers. There are long queues outside, and entry is on a first-come, first-served basis.” She added, “There is no Wi-Fi or canteen facility within the premises. I often eat my lunch on the stairs or outside the library.”

Another member, Anjali Verma, said, “The library is located on The Ridge, which is a tourist hotspot. Besides regular members, tourists often walk in with various queries, which distracts students preparing for exams.” She acknowledged that extending or reconstructing a heritage structure is not easy, but suggested that authorities should explore ways to increase seating capacity.

Veena Sharma, Assistant Librarian, who oversees new memberships, said, “Between 2002 and 2026, there have been 36,000 adult memberships and 3,934 children’s memberships. The number grows every year and increases significantly during exam seasons. Growing competition is the main reason for the rise in memberships. Membership requires only a nominal security deposit of Rs 200 for adults and Rs 50 for children.”

She added that the library has around 8,000 children’s books, issued for 14 days. It subscribes to 11 newspapers in English and Hindi and 20 magazines in both languages.

The two-storey structure is among the oldest buildings in the town and was redesignated as the State Library in 1986. The ground floor houses the Stack Hall, Technical Section, and Circulation Desk. The first floor has the Librarian’s Room, administrative office, Reference Section, Children’s Section, and a reading room.

Bharat Ratna Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar State Library

Located near the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha at Kennedy Chowk, the Bharat Ratna Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar State Library has around 55,000 books on various subjects and more than 11,000 members. The library provides reference books, while students bring their own study material. Staff shortage remains a major concern. The library does not have a permanent sweeper, leading to sanitation issues.

Sahil is among the many members who arrive hours before opening to secure a preferred seat. “I have rented a room nearby because there isn’t any library in my native village near Chail in Solan district. I arrive at least an hour before the 7 am opening time, as competition for seats is fierce. Even a 10-minute delay means losing a good spot,” he said.

He added that while the crowd thins during winter, limited heating points create another challenge. “The constant pressure to get a good seat affects my mindset. The issue isn’t a total lack of seats, but severe congestion on the lower floors.” Sahil also said that although the canteen food is acceptable, its quality needs improvement. “Online lectures, mock tests, and PDFs are central to preparation, and the lack of Wi-Fi is a significant hurdle,” he said.

Acknowledging the shortcomings, Library In-Charge Baldev Singh Verma said, “The average daily footfall ranges between 1,000 and 1,200 students. Hundreds of members and civil services aspirants line up outside every morning to secure their preferred seats. Security guards are especially needed during summers, when queues form as early as 5 am, two hours before opening. Students sometimes get into arguments, which are difficult to manage. We have submitted requests to the Directorate of Higher Education for budget allocation and installation of Wi-Fi facilities to make online resources accessible.”

An official, requesting anonymity, said, “Since August 2024, no funds have been allocated to the library. We are using forfeited security deposits of Rs 200 per student to meet expenses, although these deposits are refundable.” The library was conceived by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and inaugurated in 2019 by then chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Himachal Pradesh University Library, Jawahar Bhawan

With four floors, six reading halls, 2,22,493 books, access to 61 Indian and 13 foreign journals, 17 newspapers, 15 magazines, e-resources, and free Wi-Fi, the HPU Library at Jawahar Bhawan is considered a key academic resource. The library was established on February 4, 1972.

Iram, a PhD candidate in English Literature, said, “For four years, I have regularly visited the library. The novels are outdated, sanitation is an issue, and there is water scarcity. While the first floor is properly ventilated, the upper floors are very cold during winter due to a lack of sunlight. Shimla’s winters are harsh, and two heaters are insufficient for large reading halls.”

Another student, Sachin Chauhan, 27, from Nahan, regularly uses the 24×7 section located outside the main library. A university hosteller, he said, “I have been preparing for administrative exams for four years. Everyone is forced to adjust. The seats in the 24×7 section are in poor condition. Worn-out chairs from the upper floors are shifted here. Ventilation is also an issue during summers due to inadequate fans.”

He added that the situation worsens during the monsoon, with visible cracks on the walls and dogs entering the reading hall.

Library In-Charge Mahender Singh Thakur declined to comment.

