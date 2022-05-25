Questions of recruitment exams set in English only as per rules: PPSC chief

A DAY after the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) came under fire for conducted examination for recruitment to 78 posts of naib tehsildar in English language only, chairman of the commission Jagbans Singh on Tuesday said that the rules stipulate that the question paper be set in English only.

The candidates had criticised the government and following which, the Opposition had also slammed the government for ignoring Punjabi language. Taking cognisance, Jagbans Singh on Tuesday clarified that the rules of procedure prescribed by the PPSC for its functioning clearly stipulate that the question paper be set in English language only and all such examinations in the past too have been conducted in English only.

Jagbans added that the only exception to the aforesaid rule is the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination – both preliminary and main – where it is mandated by the government notified rules to conduct the examination in both English and Punjabi.

He added that the question paper consisted of multiple choice questions requiring the candidates only to select the correct option of the four given options. “The minimum eligible qualification for the post of naib tehsildar is graduation and a graduate in any stream is expected to have a basic knowledge of English that enables him/her to choose correct options in multiple-choice questions. No written English is required to answer the questions in such examinations,” the chairman said.