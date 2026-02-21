Questions carrying 15 marks ‘missing’ from PSEB Class 8 science paper; students hassled

The three questions were printed in English and Hindi languages but not in Punjabi which is the medium of instruction for majority students in Punjab.

By: Express News Service
2 min readLudhianaFeb 21, 2026 10:53 AM IST
PSEBTeachers said that the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released an "incomplete" question paper.
The students appearing for Class – 8 science board exam were harassed Friday after three questions (of 5 marks each) were “missing” from the question paper. Teachers said that the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released an “incomplete” question paper.

After the error was noticed that questions worth 15 marks were altogether missing, the board ordered the on-duty invigilators to quickly translate the questions from English and dictate them to students in Punjabi.

Calling it a “major blunder”, former Punjab education minister and Congress MLA Pargat Singh wrote on X: “A very serious administrative and technical failure has happened in PSEB board exams. In class 8 science paper, 3 questions worth 15 marks were missing from the Punjabi version, while Hindi and English versions had all 30 questions. This is not a small mistake but a clear case of administrative negligence and discrimination against the regional language.
Over 3 lakh students in Punjabi medium have suffered a loss of nearly 19 per cent marks due to the error. Accountability must be fixed and this neglect of Punjabi language must be stopped immediately.”

In a statement, the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) state president Vikramdev Singh said: “Questions of only 65 marks have appeared in the science subject paper of class 8 students in Punjabi medium instead of 80 marks. This reveals the lack of seriousness of PSEB towards promoting Punjabi language. Instead of 30 questions, only 27 questions were printed, which caused tension among the students. The PSEB is directly responsible for this. The board charges thousands of rupees in fines for even a small mistake. We demand that PSEB compensate the students for the mistake and apologise to the students. The Punjab government should also intervene and take action by fixing the responsibility of the board officials.”

