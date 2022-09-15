scorecardresearch
Quashing of FIR: HC issues notice to Punjab govt, AAP legislator

After hearing the plea, the bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh issued a notice to the state and the MLA concerned.

Punjab and Haryana High Court (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday issued a notice to Punjab government and a Punjab AAP MLA over a petition filed by a woman seeking to quash an FIR registered against her at Jhulkan police station under sections of Information Technology Act, 2000, for allegedly recording and sharing a video related to the MLA on social media.

The woman contended that she had filed a criminal complaint against the sitting MLA of Punjab on August 22, 2022, before SHO, police station Zirakpur, levelling allegations of rape on the false pretext of marriage with her, cheating, bigamy, threat to life and liberty, criminal intimidation, and outraging the modesty of woman in public view. She alleged that the SHO declined to receive the complaint. She then sent it to the SSP and DGP by post, but they also overlooked it as the name of a sitting MLA was involved.

She alleged that as the officials had not taken any action and she was being harassed and threatened regularly on social media and on her the phone to not pursue her complaint, she filed a petition before the HC which listed the matter for hearing on August 30, 2022. On September 7, she received a telephonic summons from the SHO at Jhulkan wherein she also came to know that she has been implicated in an FIR. She accused the MLA of criminal intimidation as he was forcing her to withdraw the complaint and petition.

