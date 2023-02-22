Quami Insaaf Morcha’s plea to bring Sikh activist to Mohali venue turned down

The Quami Insaaf Morcha Tuesday said it wanted to bring Sikh activist Surat Singh Khalsa, 89, to its protest site in Mohali. The Morcha has been holding a protest in Mohali for more than a month now seeking the release of Sikh prisoners held on terror charges.

In a statement released on WhatsApp, the group claimed its appeal to bring the octogenarian activist to the protest site was turned down by the Ludhiana administration.

Balwinder Singh from the Morcha told The Indian Express that a five-member team would go to Ludhiana Wednesday to bring the elderly activist.

“We shall go there and see what we can do to bring him (Surat Singh Khalsa) to the venue,” Balwinder Singh said.

Notably, Surat Singh Khalsa started a hunger strike in 2015 demanding the release of Sikh prisoners. He ended his hunger strike on January 14, this year.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu could not be contacted.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gurcharan Singh, one of the organisers of the morcha, said that they have already met officials of the Ludhiana administration thrice and tried to seek permission to bring Surat Singh to the protest venue. However, their demand had been turned down all the three times.

“We were not told why the administration had denied us permission. A five member delegation of the morcha shall go to Ludhiana on Wednesday again to meet the officials there. If they are denied permission (to bring Surat Singh) again, then the delegation shall start a protest there,” Gurcharan Singh added.