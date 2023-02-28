Quami Insaaf Morcha distances itself from DMCH fiasco

A day after some of its members launched a dharna at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana to get civil rights activist Surat Singh Khalsa discharged so that he can participate in protest seeking release of Bandi Singhs, the ‘Quami Insaaf Morcha’ distanced itself from the move.

The Quami Insaaf Morcha is holding a protest for the past over 50 days at Mohali-Chandigarh border to press for immediate release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their term but were still languishing in jails. On Sunday evening, a group of its members, led by Gurdeep Singh Bathinda, who is also the president of United Akali Dal, reached DMCH Saturday night to get 89-year-old Khalsa discharged from the hospital so that he could be taken to the protest site in Mohali. Heavy police force was deployed at the hospital. The administration held two rounds of talks with the Gurdeep Singh led committee members on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Gurdeep Singh, while talking to The Indian Express, said, “We had a meeting with the administration and police authorities on Monday morning and they have sought two days’ time. If Khalsa is not discharged by then, we will plan a mega dharna. As of now we are sitting near the emergency ward without disturbing the official functioning of the hospital. It is our silent protest against police authorities who are not discharging Khalsa”.

Meanwhile, Balwinder Singh, a member of the co-ordination committee of the Morcha told The Indian Express, that during a co-ordination committee meeting on Monday, where that it was decided that they will issue a notice to Gurdeep Singh seeking explanation about the incident.

“We held a meeting with the government officials on Sunday and then such kind of incident should not have happened,” Balwinder Singh said.

Khalsa went on fast on January 16, 2015, at his Hassanpur residence in Ludhiana demanding release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail term. Since February 26, 2015, he had been in and out of civil hospital Ludhiana, DMCH and PGI Chandigarh a number of times.

He was readmitted to DMCH in June 2016 and has been there ever since. On January 14 this year Khalsa even ended his hunger strike on the directions of Sikh prisoner Jagtar Singh Hawara currently lodged in Tihar Jail. But still he hasn’t been discharged from the hospital. According to DMCH authorities, Khalsa has not been discharged because he is weak.

On Sunday evening, soon after Morcha members reached the hospital, the gates of DMCH were closed from inside. No mediaperson was allowed to enter the hospital where a posse of police officials were already deployed.

According to information, Khalsa is admitted to a private room of the hospital where eight police personnel are deployed round-the-clock on shift duty.

“Any visitor who wants to meet Khalsa can meet the leader only in police presence. Even we can’t talk over phone with him freely, as the speakerphone is turned on,” said a person on condition of anonymity.

Gurdeep Singh said, “If there is a case against Khalsa, then it’s a different matter. But we should know about it. Otherwise how can they keep him in the hospital under police presence in an illegal manner. He wants to join Morcha at Mohali for which he had ended his hunger strike as well”.

Khalsa was being given liquid diet through nasal tubes before he ended his hunger strike as he had refused to take anything orally.

In Mohali, Balwinder Singh said that the Morcha will soon give a call to all the farmer unions to give memorandums to the MLAs and the MPs of all the constituencies on March 3 demanding the release of Sikh prisoners.