Quality of city roads won’t be compromised: Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner

Taking note of the poor roads in Chandigarh, Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra on Saturday stated that quality of work in the recarpeting of roads shall not be compromised at any cost and the erring agency or employee shall be held responsible for any lapse.

She specified that if it is an employee, disciplinary action would be taken or in case of agency, blacklisting would be done for future contracts, if poor quality is found.

Mitra was responding to a query on bad roads in the meeting of Federation of Sectors Welfare Associations of Chandigarh. She was invited along with the Mayor by the residents welfare associations. She stated that quality of work shall be strictly monitored.

Later, speaking to The Indian Express, she said, “Quality of work will be strictly monitored. If any lapses are found in execution, employee or contractor, whosoever may be responsible, shall be acted against either in the form of disciplinary action or financial penalty or debarment from executing further contracts with Municipal Corporation.”

Col Gursewak Singh from the Modern Housing Complex, Sector 13, said in the meeting that “re-carpeting of road is not up to the mark”. He stated, “Substandard material is being used. It needs to be checked by some independent authority. All roads should be properly scratched before laying premix on it.”

Bumpy roads in the city have been giving a tough time to commuters. There was a time when Chandigarh roads were known for their smoothness.

The executive committee meeting of FOSWAC was held in People Convention Centre, Sector 36, Chandigarh under the chairmanship of Baljinder Singh Bittu.

OTHER ISSUES

Bittu spoke about the cleanliness and sanitary situation in Chandigarh. He said that the roster system for sweepers is not maintained properly. They are not evenly distributed in Chandigarh as per the need of the sector area and some ghost employees still exist in sanitary wing of the corporation, he stated.

FOSWAC expressed opposition to the proposed hike in water tariff as all the elected councillors had been against it. He added that despite the assurances and increase in parking rates time and again in the name of smart parking, nothing has been done for the last many years.

The mayor told the members that all the elected councillors, irrespective of party affiliations, would meet the Administrator and would request him not to increase the water tariff in Chandigarh as the people of Chandigarh are already heavily taxed. V N Sharma from Sector 40 RWA put forth that crores of rupees were spent on gymnasiums in the community centres but they all are locked and no resident is allowed to use them, he alleged.