QR code-based feedback system in all public toilets in Chandigarh from Monday

A QR code-based feedback system will be in place at all public toilets in Chandigarh from Monday using which citizens will be able to send their responses directly to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra has directed Sub-Divisional Engineers to put up the QR codes at all toilets on Sunday. “The feedback will go to a dashboard which is visible to the ministry,” she said. There are 274 public toilets in the city.

Ishita Wadhawan, Project Officer of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) said they are in the process of putting up the QR codes at each public toilet. “People can scan it using a smartphone and share their feedback,” she said.

Queries on the feedback page are in the Yes/No format and include questions on cleanliness, ease of use, availability of water, ventilation, lighting provided inside and out, functioning of bolts, odour and so on.

Despite being inaugurated with much fanfare, most public toilets in the city are in deplorable condition with clogged or broken commodes, overflowing sewage water and lack of electricity.

Chandigarh was certified Open Defecation Free (ODF) on September 27, 2016 and ODF++ on September 19, 2019. This year, the Union Territory is vying for SBM Water Plus Certification, a level beyond ODF++. SBM Water+ is also a precondition for a city to compete for the 7-Star Garbage Free City Stat Rating in order to rank among the cleanest places in the 2021 Swachh Survekshan.

At present, however, toilets in many areas including sectors 19 and 22, Manimajra or other crowded markets are so bad that most people prefer not to step in.