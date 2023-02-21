Pyara Singh Parmar Society extends financial aid for needy PAU students

Twenty-four students of Punjab Agricultural University received financial aid from the Pyara Singh Parmar Society at a special event organized in the memory of Pyara Singh Parmar, an alumnus of PAU who passed away while pursuing his Master’s degree in Agronomy.

The event, attended by society members from India and abroad, was chaired by PAU Vice Chancellor, Dr SS Gosal.

It may be mentioned that the Pyara Singh Parmar Society was formed in 2015 by the family and friends of the deceased student. Since then the members have been actively supporting needy PAU students with financial aid. The event marked the seventh continuous year of their contribution amounting to four and a half lakh rupees, each year.

Speaking about the excellent service rendered by the Pyara Singh Parmar Society, members informed that the Deans of all five constituent colleges are requested to identify needy students on a yearly basis and study aid is provided in the form of cheques disbursed accordingly.

In his remarks Dr Gosal, while handing over the cheques to students, applauded the society’s efforts in empowering students by giving them education aid and called for greater philanthropic activities across the education sector.

The president of the society, Dr Parvinder Singh Sekhon, former Head, Department of Plant Pathology, PAU, introduced the students and exhorted them to put in their best for acing the university studies and later the professional duties.