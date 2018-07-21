PWD transfers, thrice in two weeks, raise a stink

In a span of two weeks, Punjab’s Public Works Department (PWD) has transferred sub-division level officials thrice, reverting 50% of these officials to their previous places of postings or places close to their previous offices, an RTI reply has revealed.

On July 2, the department transferred 47 officials. Another order issued the same day pruned the list to 43. The third order on July 16 transferred 36 officials, including 18 in the first and second list issued on July 2. Of these 18 officials, 12 were reverted to their previous postings while six others have either been shifted to a different office under the same sub-division or to a nearby place.

Copies of the three orders were obtained by Hoshiarpur-based RTI activist Rajiv Vashisht. “There was no fun in making these transfers if officials are to be reverted to same places just after two weeks,” said a senior PWD official. Hussan Lal, secretary PWD, did not pick call despite repeated attempts.

