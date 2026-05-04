PWD security guard murder: Three labourers held, ‘assaulted’ deceased for stealing their phones

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The Chandigarh Police has arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a security guard in Manimajra.
The accused have been identified as Munna Rajak (47), Shani Dev Kumar (27), and Dhanik Kumar Sah (24), all residents of Madhepura district in Bihar.
According to the police, on May 2, information was received around 9.48 am, about a blood-stained body lying near the Kalagram light point, close to a petrol pump in Manimajra.
The deceased, who worked as a security guard at a PWD store in the area, was found with injury marks. A case was initially registered against unknown persons.
The body was sent for postmortem at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 (GMSH-16), on May 3 and later handed over to the family.
Police officers, along with forensic experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), inspected the crime scene. Three investigation teams were constituted to work on different leads, including technical surveillance, CCTV footage analysis and local intelligence gathering.
Police said teams scanned footage from cameras installed at the petrol pump, PCCC and other entry and exit points near the jungle area where the body was found. Simultaneously, call detail records (CDRs) and tower locations were analysed, while police also verified the victim’s financial and social background, including a reported property dispute with his brother.
During the course of investigation, suspicion fell on labourers residing in a jhuggi near the PWD store. The suspects were tracked with the help of technical inputs and local informers and were detained on May 3.
Police said that during interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. Police said the trio, who were engaged in tile work on a nearby road, suspected the watchman of stealing their mobile phone about 8-10 days prior to the incident. On the night of May 2, after consuming alcohol, they confronted him, leading to a heated argument.
“The accused assaulted the victim with a wooden stick and strangled him using his own belt, resulting in his death. They later dragged the body into the nearby forest area to conceal the crime,” an official said.
Police have recovered the deceased’s mobile phone, the wooden stick used in the crime, and blood-stained clothes from the accused.
The trio were produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Police said none of the accused has any previous criminal record.
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