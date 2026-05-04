PWD security guard murder: Three labourers held, ‘assaulted’ deceased for stealing their phones

Police said that during interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. (Express Photo)

The Chandigarh Police has arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a security guard in Manimajra.

The accused have been identified as Munna Rajak (47), Shani Dev Kumar (27), and Dhanik Kumar Sah (24), all residents of Madhepura district in Bihar.

According to the police, on May 2, information was received around 9.48 am, about a blood-stained body lying near the Kalagram light point, close to a petrol pump in Manimajra.

The deceased, who worked as a security guard at a PWD store in the area, was found with injury marks. A case was initially registered against unknown persons.

The body was sent for postmortem at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 (GMSH-16), on May 3 and later handed over to the family.