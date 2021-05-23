Pvt hospitals of Chandigarh say ‘per-day per-patient’ cost fixed by admin very low

Private hospitals of Chandigarh have requested the administration to reconsider and increase the per-day per-patient charges that had been fixed for them by authorities, calling it ‘very meager’.

The hospitals have written to the Director of Health Services Dr Amandeep Kang in this regard.

“Reference to your notice, regarding the capping of charges for Covid-19 patients availing treatment at our hospitals, we humbly submit the suggested charges per-patient per-day are very meager in comparison to the expenses incurred by our hospitals. Critical Covid-19 patients who are on high oxygen support consume around 6-7 cylinders a day which comes to around Rs 4000 to Rs 5000,” a statement issued by private hospitals to the administration said.

They further specified that “the cost of commonly used medicines, equipment (ventilator, Bi-Pap, Oxygen flowmeter etc) and consumables like gloves, masks, PPE kits have gone up by more than 200% owing to shortage and profiteering, thereby further increasing costs significantly and that the staff engaged in Covid-19 duties are in short supply and need to be paid higher wages to be motivated to take up this challenging job.

“Salaries paid to certain staff are almost double. Moreover due to the lockdown, retaining our staff has become more difficult. For commuting the staff to work a dedicated driver and vehicle is required to be engaged, attracting additional expenses for the hospital. Availability and repairs/maintenance of medical equipment like ventilators, Bi-Pap etc. have become difficult and we have to pay very high rates. Even the honourable High Court of Delhi has directed the Delhi govt to revisit its June 2020 circular capping the per day package rates for Covid-19 treatment in private hospital at Rs.18000/-, saying that at this rate “hospitals will run at loss” in the current scenario,” they said.

On the packages specified by the administration, they said, “The packages specified by the administration per day have no capping on the expense of oxygen, medicines, lab investigation and other consumables. In many cases the actual cost to the hospital is more than the permitted package per day. We request that you specify the basic and standard medication protocol and please put a cap/ceiling on the expenses of medicines consumables, oxygen and investigations per day per patient out of the permitted package, beyond which the hospitals may be permitted to charge for.”

The private hospitals have demanded that the administration “fixes a reasonable quota of beds (50-60%) out of the Covid-19 bed capacity of a hospital at which this order is enforced and cited that the Government of Haryana has already fixed the upper limit of 60% of beds capacity of a hospital on which these packages are enforced.”

“The package rates mentioned in your order are less than the rates approved by the Government of Haryana and Government of Delhi. Since Chandigarh is a city with a high cost of living, the overall cost of running and maintaining the expenses is more than that of the towns of Haryana. Hence, we request you to notify rates that are at least at par with Haryana and Delhi until the main issue of revision of rates is implemented,” it was further stated in the letter to the DHS.

OXYGEN SUPPLY, REMDESIVIR AND BIO-MEDICAL WASTE DISPOSAL

Private hospitals have said that “many private hospitals are being charged extra amounts over and above the permitted charges of Rs. 295/- + GST by some of the oxygen suppliers and no receipts are being issued for the excess amount. Hence, they requested that medical oxygen vendors may kindly be directed to not charge unauthorised amounts.”

At the same time about bio-medical waste disposal, it was specified that the service provider authorised by CPCC was demanding extra for the disposal of Covid-19 waste, whereas the biohazard protocol of waste disposal is similar for all types of hospital waste and all biomedical waste are equally hazardous.

“The vendor M/S Alliance Envirocare has stopped lifting waste from hospitals despite being issued a letter by CPCC dated May 13, 2021,” it was specified.

Private hospitals also mentioned about Remdesivir. “The collection and distribution of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab injections is putting extra load on manpower and management of private hospitals. Your department is also under stress to monitor the supply and proper usage at our end,” they said.