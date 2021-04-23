Pvt hospital accused of changing body of Covid patient, probe on

The hospital administration, however, said that the mistake was committed on the part of the family members of the deceased. (PTI/Representational Image)

The family members of a COVID-19 patient who died in a private hospital here alleged that the hospital staff had changed the body of their patient with another patient and the cremation had also taken place in their absence.

The Deputy Commissioner has marked an inquiry into the alleged negligence.

The family members of Kulwant Rai, an Orissa resident, said that they had come to Panipat to meet their relatives where Kulwant Rai fell ill, following which they had taken him to Mohali and admitted him to Shalby Hospital in Phase IX.

“Our patient had died on Monday. We came to claim his body and we found that our patient’s body was given to other family who had cremated him. We made many efforts to speak to the hospital management but nobody listened to us. How can they replace the body of a patient? They had given us the body of other patient,” a relative of Kulwant Rai said.

DSP (City-2) Deep Kamal who visited the spot said that the confusion had taken place and they had initiated a probe into the incident.

The general manager of Shalby Hospital, Ashish, told The Indian Express that the mistake had happened on part of the family as the family had first recognized the body.