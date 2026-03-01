Chandigarh–Dubai flights suspended until further orders amid security concerns

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
International flight operations have been impacted following heightened military tensions in the Middle East. Due to increased security vigilance in and around Dubai’s airspace, flights operating between Chandigarh and Dubai have been temporarily suspended until further orders. Airlines have termed the move a precautionary step prioritising passenger safety.
According to available information, only Dubai-bound flights were initially affected. However, considering the sensitivity of the situation, flights operating between Chandigarh and Abu Dhabi were also suspended subsequently. Both arrivals and departures on these routes will remain cancelled until further notice.
Flight number 6E1481 from Chandigarh to Dubai and 6E1482 from Dubai to Chandigarh have been officially cancelled. The suspension has caused inconvenience to a large number of passengers, particularly those with onward international connections or urgent business travel plans.
Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory clarifying the situation. The airline stated that in view of the evolving circumstances in Iran and surrounding Middle Eastern regions, flight operations to the Middle East and certain other international sectors will remain temporarily suspended.
Describing the decision as purely precautionary, the airline emphasised that passenger safety remains its top priority. To provide relief, IndiGo announced full flexibility for tickets booked on or before February 28, 2026, for travel up to March 7, 2026. Passengers may either opt for a full refund or reschedule their travel to a new date without any additional charges.
The Chandigarh airport administration has urged passengers to verify their flight status before leaving for the airport and to stay updated through official airline websites and communication channels. Security agencies continue to closely monitor the situation. Officials stated that regular flight operations will resume once the airspace is declared fully safe.
Two-time Olympic medalist P V Sindhu was stranded at Dubai Airport after the sudden closure of airspace following reported attacks in Iran. She was en route from Bengaluru to participate in the All England Open in Birmingham.
In a video message shared on social media, Sindhu said that shortly after her flight landed, the situation became tense, and interception sounds were heard in the sky. She also reported a loud explosion near her place of stay. For safety reasons, she was moved to a secure location.
With flight disruptions continuing, uncertainty now looms over her tournament schedule.
