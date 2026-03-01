Chandigarh–Dubai flights suspended until further orders amid security concerns

Indigo said flight operations to the Middle East and certain other international sectors will remain temporarily suspended. (File Photo)

International flight operations have been impacted following heightened military tensions in the Middle East. Due to increased security vigilance in and around Dubai’s airspace, flights operating between Chandigarh and Dubai have been temporarily suspended until further orders. Airlines have termed the move a precautionary step prioritising passenger safety.

According to available information, only Dubai-bound flights were initially affected. However, considering the sensitivity of the situation, flights operating between Chandigarh and Abu Dhabi were also suspended subsequently. Both arrivals and departures on these routes will remain cancelled until further notice.

Flight number 6E1481 from Chandigarh to Dubai and 6E1482 from Dubai to Chandigarh have been officially cancelled. The suspension has caused inconvenience to a large number of passengers, particularly those with onward international connections or urgent business travel plans.