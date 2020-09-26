PUTA elections: One group attacks the rival group, asks them to keep ‘sermons’ to themselves

In a spiteful exchange of letters between the two, the standing PUTA body called the letter issued by Sidhu-Khalid group a “long hate post” where they had deemed the standing executive body dissolved. (Express Photo/File)

A day after the elections for Panjab University’s Teachers Association were halted abruptly, only a day ahead of the polls, a war of words between the two contending groups followed. The three year standing committee of Mritunjay-Naura group sought re-election, while the Khalid-Sidhu group sought to turn the tables and secure the posts for themselves.

In a spiteful exchange of letters between the two, the standing PUTA body called the letter issued by Sidhu-Khalid group a “long hate post” where they had deemed the standing executive body dissolved.

“You seem to suffer delusions of being sole interpreter of PUTA constitution. PUTA executive is very much in place and have patient to wait for new elections date… You had started declaring PUTA executive illegal and dysfunctional long back, yet you followed PUTA election schedule at your convenience,” it read.

The Sidhu-Khalid group on Thursday had levelled allegations on standing the PUTA secretary stating, “The secretary PUTA was the only person interacting with returning officer and might have been conversant with the internal situation… however it was a bolt in the blue for us. Secretary PUTA is responsible for keeping us in the dark.” The group had demanded that all communications between PUTA secretary and RO be made public. The group in another letter had also denied PUTA’s current authority stating that “once an election is set in motion, nominations are invited… PUTA executive is no more in place, it stands dissolved. Only position that remains is that of secretary till results are announced.”

The hard-worded response by current secretary JK Goswamy on Friday stated, “You have habit of going to social media with your sulking messages… and keep your sermons to yourself. Whether I am a caretaker or a full-time PUTA secretary, I do not need your directives. So stop your theatrics.” The sidhu-Khalid group meanwhile in a press statement Friday have put the “conspiracy” of postponing the election on the standing body as “they did not want elections this year and continue by default invoking covid related conditions.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.