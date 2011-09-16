PUTA all set for changes in its constitution

Circulated a 16-point questionnaire seeking suggestions from faculty

The newly elected Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) is all set bring amendments to its constitution.

A 16-point questionnaire was today circulated among all the faculty members pertaining to issues ranging from representation of departments to a code of conduct for candidates contesting the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) elections.

Asking for their response and suggestions on the questionnaire,the Panjab University Teachers Association president Prof Akshaya Kumar had raised the concern over the age old constitution that requires amendments keeping a pace with the developments at the University.

The reason cited for the changes include among others  with the opening of many new departments,self-financing courses,setting up of government funded constituent colleges and growth of regional centres at Hoshiarpur,Ludhiana and Muktsar and diversification of courses on the University Campus,the induction of large-scale guest and contract faculty and the presence of re-employed teachers calls for a serious debate as what shape should the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) constitution take to meet the new challenges.

The proposed changes

* Should there be a code of conduct for the candidates contesting the elections?

* Can tenure of PUTA executive be enhanced to two years?

* Can we set a limit on maximum number of terms ( not more than two/ three) for the office of president and secretary?

* Can we change the timing of elections? Can we take it to November/December? Pertinent because of semester system.

* Should president of the outgoing PUTA be made ex officio member of the next PUTA executive?

* Is there a need to re-group the depts. If yes,what should be the new basis and how many groups should be created.

* Should the departments with more than 50 faculty members be given separate representation on the pattern of Department of Evening Studies or University School of Open Learning (USOL)?

* Should the regional centres and constituent colleges be given representation in the central PUTA executive?

* If these units have to be given representation,what should be the criterion?

* Should the contractual teachers be made PUTA members and their representation be ensured in the Executive or not?

* How can the re-employed teachers be given representation in the PUTA Executive?

* Can we streamline electioneering?

* Should co-option of the members of the Senate in the PUTA be done away with? Or should the two senior most professors of the University (after DUI) be co-opted instead?

