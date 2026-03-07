Put up big screens, live-stream women’s cash scheme announcement, AAP tells MLAs

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema will be presenting the Budget. In a strategy meeting, chaired by AAP affairs incharge Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Friday after the first day of the session, the party MLAs were asked to involve women workers and put up big screens.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal CheemaThis Sunday, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema will present a historic Punjab Budget, fulfilling the major 2022 guarantee of a ₹1,000 monthly allowance for women.(File photo).
As the Punjab government prepares to announce Rs 1,000 per month allowance for women — a key pre-2022 poll promise — in the Budget 2026-27 to be tabled on International Women’s Day on Sunday, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asked its leaders and workers to put up screens in party offices, crowded markets and villages and show the announcement live.

“We have been asked to showcase the initiative of the government in a big way. We will now engage our women workers and ask them to gather women in villages to watch the announcement live. This will be followed by celebrations. We will showcase Sunday as a big day in the history of Punjab,” a party leader, privy to discussions, told The Indian Express.

He added, “We were told that the announcement will be made. We have been asked to propagate it in a big way. It should reach every nook and cranny of the state”.

Also, the party has asked the MLAs to tell the workers to hold meetings and visit homes to connect directly with people. The goal is to reach every household and talk about the work the government has done over the past four years. The leaders told the MLAs that soon a booklet highlighting the government’s four-year achievements would be printed. They urged the MLAs to take this booklet and go door-to-door, explaining the government’s work to citizens.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, AAP state president, Aman Arora, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema were among those present in the meeting. However, the Chief Minister was not present at the gathering.

Sisodia is also learnt to have asked the MLAs to help expedite preparation of universal health cards. “Sisodia told us that these cards will be helpful in identifying women beneficiaries for doling out the scheme. It appears that it will take sometime for the women to get registered for the scheme the way universal health cards were being prepared,” said an AAP leader.

He also encouraged MLAs to engage the youth. He suggested forming youth clubs in villages and cities, providing sports kits, and installing gym equipment to motivate young people toward fitness and community activities. Every wing of the party, he said, should become active and explain the government’s achievements to the communities they represent.

 

