‘Pushpwinder had way with words and it is unbelievable that he has died’

Pushwinder Chowdhury (73) would be remembered by friends and family as a gracious host with a great sense of humour and a talented personality. He passed away following cardiac arrest on Monday at his residence in Sector 4.

The husband of a noted theatre personality, Neelam Man Singh Chowdhary, Pushwinder started his career in corporate and advertising and later, began writing columns in newspapers. He also used to draw a satirical cartoon strip for Newsline on issues of the day.

“He had a way with words and he was always ready with one-liners, replete with satire and humour. He was a creative person, who loved to draw and paint. He also started creating sculptures in stone, one that he gifted me recently on my birthday. He was a big supporter of Neelam’s work and was part of her every production to take care of minutest details. He was always so proud of her achievements,” shared Diwan Manna, a close friend and president of Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi. Pushi, as lovingly referred to as by friends, had two sons. While Angad works in Singapore, Kabir is a film-maker in Mumbai.

“Asit and I have known Pushi for more than 30 years now. He was someone we shared so much with. A wonderful host, Pushi was always giving and patient. We shared a love for literature and went up together to Kasauli for the first Khushwant Singh Literature Festival. It is unbelievable that he has died,” said author Neel Kamal Puri.

Someone who loved to experiment with food, Pushi was known for creating new Gelato recipes. Neelam, who is a teacher at the National School of Drama, Delhi, was at a loss of words when she returned to find him gone late evening. “I don’t know how to say goodbye,” she said.