Push for e-autos: Chandigarh stops registration of CNG, LPG vehicles

The UT Transport Authority on Sunday ceased the registrations of CNG and LPG autos as the Chandigarh Administration issued directives to only allow the registration of e-autos in Chandigarh.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Standing Committees of Administrator’s Advisory Council (on transport), held in August this year, under the Chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal.

The Transport Authority officials reiterated the directive and said that e-auto registrations will be encouraged in the UT.

The authority had said earlier that in a bid to reduce pollution, the already existing 6,000 CNG and LPG autos will run in the city, alongside the emerging e-autos.