scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

PU’s Birbal Wadhera to coach Indian U-14 team on Europe tour

The other two coaches for the team are Pairin Panjasilpa of Thailand and Mukhamadamin Yermatov of Kazakhstan.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 25, 2022 12:14:49 am
Panjab University lawn tennis coach, Birbal Wadhera. (Facebook/Birbal Wadhera)

Panjab University lawn tennis coach, Birbal Wadhera, has been selected as the travelling coach for the GSPDP/ITF/ATF U-14 tennis team to Europe.

The team, which comprises six boys and an equal number of girls, will be competing in five consecutive tennis tournaments on the European Junior circuit and will play in France, Germany and Belgium from June 30 to August 8.

More from Chandigarh

The other two coaches for the team are Pairin Panjasilpa of Thailand and Mukhamadamin Yermatov of Kazakhstan. “It will be a good opportunity to train the 12 players competing in Europe. Apart from this, seeing the game of other players and interacting with coaches from other countries will help me as a coach. Europe has a very competitive junior circuit and sees some of the best junior players in the world compete. Three Indian players — Arnav Vijay Paparkar, Rushikesh Sonawane and Aishwarya Jadhav — will be part of the contingent apart from players from Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Jordan,” said Wadhera.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...Premium
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...Premium
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement