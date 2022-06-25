PU’s Birbal Wadhera to coach Indian U-14 team on Europe tour

Panjab University lawn tennis coach, Birbal Wadhera, has been selected as the travelling coach for the GSPDP/ITF/ATF U-14 tennis team to Europe.

The team, which comprises six boys and an equal number of girls, will be competing in five consecutive tennis tournaments on the European Junior circuit and will play in France, Germany and Belgium from June 30 to August 8.

The other two coaches for the team are Pairin Panjasilpa of Thailand and Mukhamadamin Yermatov of Kazakhstan. “It will be a good opportunity to train the 12 players competing in Europe. Apart from this, seeing the game of other players and interacting with coaches from other countries will help me as a coach. Europe has a very competitive junior circuit and sees some of the best junior players in the world compete. Three Indian players — Arnav Vijay Paparkar, Rushikesh Sonawane and Aishwarya Jadhav — will be part of the contingent apart from players from Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Jordan,” said Wadhera.