Timeless Tales: The poster about life’s true purpose on my father’s wall

Written by Priya S Tandon

There are some lessons that arrive long before we are ready to understand them.

One of mine hung quietly on the wall of the office of my late father, Chief Justice of India M M Punchhi. It was an ordinary poster, its edges curling with age, carrying Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s interpretation of the four Purusharthas—the four goals of human life.

As a child, I would read it mechanically whenever I visited him. The words meant little then.

Follow the master.

Face the devil.

Fight to the end.

Finish the game.

Like many things we inherit from our parents, the poster remained in my memory long after the office was gone. Only much later did I realise that it was offering not instructions, but a way of looking at life.