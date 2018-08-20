Follow Us:
Sunday, August 19, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Chandigarh: Purse, mobile phone snatched at gunpoint, man hurt

When Singh objected, he was attacked by the two men with the butt of the pistol and he suffered injuries to his head.

By: Express News Service | Mohali | Updated: August 20, 2018 3:27:55 am

A MAN was injured after two men allegedly snatched his purse and mobile phone at gunpoint on Kharar-Kurali road. The incident happened on Saturday evening.

Gurinder Singh, a resident of Bhajauli village, stated to the police the he was returning home after completing his shift at a private factory which is located on Kharar-Kurali road. He stated in his complaint that he received a phone call from home and he stopped at a slip road near the main road.

He stated that when he was listening to his phone call, two men who were on a bike came there and pointed a pistol at him. He said that they both asked him to give his mobile phone and purse to them. Singh said that his purse contained Rs 2,000, his ATM card and other important documents like driving licence and Aadhaar card.

When Singh objected, he was attacked by the two men with the butt of the pistol and he suffered injuries to his head. He was admitted to Kharar civil hospital. He got some stitches on his head. He was released from the hospital on Sunday.

The police officials of Kharar (sadr) police station said that they registered a case against unknown persons.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think that’s an unkind remark: Coomi Kapoor
Watch Now
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think tha
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement