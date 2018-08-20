Chandigarh: Purse, mobile phone snatched at gunpoint, man hurt

A MAN was injured after two men allegedly snatched his purse and mobile phone at gunpoint on Kharar-Kurali road. The incident happened on Saturday evening.

Gurinder Singh, a resident of Bhajauli village, stated to the police the he was returning home after completing his shift at a private factory which is located on Kharar-Kurali road. He stated in his complaint that he received a phone call from home and he stopped at a slip road near the main road.

He stated that when he was listening to his phone call, two men who were on a bike came there and pointed a pistol at him. He said that they both asked him to give his mobile phone and purse to them. Singh said that his purse contained Rs 2,000, his ATM card and other important documents like driving licence and Aadhaar card.

When Singh objected, he was attacked by the two men with the butt of the pistol and he suffered injuries to his head. He was admitted to Kharar civil hospital. He got some stitches on his head. He was released from the hospital on Sunday.

The police officials of Kharar (sadr) police station said that they registered a case against unknown persons.

