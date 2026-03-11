Purple discoloration in wheat not a disease, don’t spray fungicide: PAU experts to farmers

Since it is not a disease, there is no need to spray any fungicides for its management. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

The plant pathology experts of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have advised the wheat growers in Punjab to not spray any fungicide on the appearance of purple pigmentation on wheat glumes and peduncles as it was not a disease.

Dr D S Bhuttar, head, Department of Plant Pathology, said, “Most of the wheat crop in Punjab is in the earing phase. Lately, farmers have shown concern on the appearance of purple pigmentation on wheat glumes and peduncles across Punjab. A few farmers have already sprayed their wheat crop with fungicides without consulting the scientists or extension experts.”

Bhuttar added that the scientists from PAU have undertaken extensive surveys to study this problem. They have found that it is not a disease and the discolouration is only on the glumes.