Purple discoloration in wheat not a disease, don’t spray fungicide: PAU experts to farmers

The plant pathology experts of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have advised the wheat growers in Punjab to not spray any fungicide on the appearance of purple pigmentation on wheat glumes and peduncles as it was not a disease.
Dr D S Bhuttar, head, Department of Plant Pathology, said, “Most of the wheat crop in Punjab is in the earing phase. Lately, farmers have shown concern on the appearance of purple pigmentation on wheat glumes and peduncles across Punjab. A few farmers have already sprayed their wheat crop with fungicides without consulting the scientists or extension experts.”
Bhuttar added that the scientists from PAU have undertaken extensive surveys to study this problem. They have found that it is not a disease and the discolouration is only on the glumes.
“The grain developing inside this discoloured glume is healthy and without any discolouration. It is the same situation which was there in 2022, when temperature had gone above normal in March,” he added.
The expert observed that the probable reason for this discoloration was the appearance of melanin pigment, which might be the inherent character of some popular wheat varieties. Above normal day and night temperature during February-March has further aggravated the problem, he said, adding that the level of glume pigmentation varied with different wheat varieties being cultivated in the state.
Since it is not a disease, there is no need to spray any fungicides for its management, he advised the farmers. Instead, need-based irrigations and spray of potassium nitrate as recommended by Punjab Agricultural University may be given to counter heatwaves and realise good returns from wheat crop, he suggested.
