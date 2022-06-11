Purohit voices concern over delay in legacy mining, says ensure 100 pc waste processed

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit expressed concern over the delay in legacy mining of the waste at dump site of Dadumajra and less processing of day-to-day waste that is being generated in the city. He directed the officials to expedite both the projects — one of the legacy mining of existing waste and another of the setting up of plant for processing of daily waste.

At a meeting held with the officials on Friday, Purohit reviewed the solid waste management process in the city. While speaking about the same, UT Adviser Dharam Pal told Chandigarh Newsline, “He did express concern and said that these two things should be expedited soon. One, he said that the project of legacy mining has already missed the deadline and needs to be quickly done and second, he said that corporation should ensure that 100 per cent of the waste generated every day should be processed.”

The Adviser also said that the RFP for setting up the waste-to-energy plant is also ready and a discussion pertaining to the same will be held next week.

He said that in the meantime till the waste-to-energy plant is set up, the upgradation of the existing plant may also be done as soon as possible since it was pertinent to process the daily waste too. He said that the officials should aim for 100 per cent waste processing.

DEADLINE FOR LEGACY MINING OF WASTE ALREADY MISSED

The deadline of completing the work of legacy mining of 5 lakh metric tonnes of waste at dumping ground has already been missed.

Till October last year, only 1.91 lakh metric tonnes of waste had been legacy mined out of the 5 lakh metric tonnes of waste. This 5 lakh metric tonnes of waste is the one which is prior to 2008.

About 20 acres of land were to be reclaimed from the dump by March 2022. The deadline was set by the administration but this won’t be completed due to the slow pace of work.

It took almost two years to complete just 1.91 lakh metric tonnes and now another two years and a half will be spent to mine remaining 3 lakh metric tonnes.

In 2019 when it was the LS election year, it was announced that people will get rid of the dump at the dumping ground as the project of legacy mining will help clear 5 lakh metric tonnes of waste. During inauguration, officers said that they will be playing games on the same land soon with the dump vanishing soon.

However, it was later said that the waste is just at a level prior to 2008. The Rs 34- crore amount that was being spent to clear the dump is actually only half of it. There is more dump spread after 2008 that had not been included in this ‘mega project’. Another Rs 77-crore tender has been floated to clear another dump (apart from 5 lakh metric tonnes) at the site.

The project to clear the waste was approved under the Smart City Mission at the 11th meeting of the board of directors of Chandigarh Smart City Limited that was held here under the chairmanship of the then UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida in 2019. It was then said that the mountain of trash at the dumping ground will be cleared at a cost of Rs 34 crore. However, another Rs 77-crore tender was floated to clear another pile of trash.

‘Ensure transparency’

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit told the officials to ensure that transparency is ensured in all the works at all government offices. He also directed that officials sitting at one place of posting for more than three to four years be shifted and their departments be shuffled.