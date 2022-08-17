scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Purohit promises to weed out corruption, bring transparency

While addressing the audience, Banwarilal Purohit said, "One of the most crucial initiatives by the Administration is to declare Zero Tolerance for corruption. The administration has worked hard to create a completely transparent system with no scope for looseness and corruption."

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 17, 2022 4:26:42 am
UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit during Independence Day function at Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh. (Express Photo)

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit focused on corruption free administration stating that “the administration has worked hard to create a completely transparent system with no scope of corruption”, during his speech on the occasion of Independence Day celebrated on Monday at Sector 17 Parade Ground.

While addressing the audience, he said, “One of the most crucial initiatives by the Administration is to declare Zero Tolerance for corruption. The administration has worked hard to create a completely transparent system with no scope for looseness and corruption.”

‘Integrated command control has smoothened governance’

Purohit said that “the Integrated Command Control Centre is a single point of contact for citizen services that has smoothened the governance process”. “Recently, the city has also got its Police Command and Control Centre which will certainly help in reducing incidents like vehicle theft, irresponsible driving, illegal parking, trespassing, etc. Citizens of Chandigarh will experience world-class governance and living standards through these systems. We have also introduced various Sampark Centres in Sectors 20, 30, 38, 34 and 39 to make services more accessible to the citizens,” he stated. Purohit also said that the UT “the government has also added new school buildings in Mauli Jagran, Kishangarh, Sector 12, Raipur Kalan, and Makhan Majra”.

He added that “Our commitment is to make all the city schools smart with high-end facilities and introduce innovative learning in their curriculum. At this point, it is important to seek a reference from the new National Education Policy’

‘Conventional meters replaced with smart meters’

The Administrator said that “under the Smart Grid Project, a SCADA Control Centre has been established and more than 24,000 conventional energy meters have been replaced with Smart Energy Meters in UT.”

He also said that 40 electric buses have been added to the local bus service’s existing fleet of 40. This apart, bus services from Chandigarh to Khatu Shyam and Salasar Dham (Rajasthan) and the bus services from Chandigarh to Tanakpur and Jaipur have also been resumed after 12 years.

Purohit said that 34 health and wellness centers are being upgraded and modernised in a way that UT becomes a role model for the rest of the country. Additionally, he said, 16 outreach centers located in interior areas are being converted to health and wellness centers.

Single window system for EoDB

“Under Ease of Doing Business, the administration is working on formulating online single-window system to reduce the regulatory compliance burden. We have been digitising most of the public-centric services at all government offices and the process is still undergoing,” said Purohit. He said that the e-services are a huge step in making things simpler and to remove ambiguities.



“Every new system faces challenges and I presume that this reform will also face many issues. But, I assure you that we will continuously monitor our progress,” he said.

