Purohit inaugurates north India’s largest floating solar power project

UT Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit Monday inaugurated northern India’s largest floating solar power project of 2000kWp worth Rs 11.70 crore at waterworks, Sector 39.

The inauguration was held in the presence of MP Kirron Kher. He also inaugurated a 500kWp floating solar project with fountains at Dhanas Lake. Adviser Dharam Pal, director (environment) Debendra Dalai and Mayor Anoop Gupta were present on the occasion.

The floating solar power plant at waterworks, Sector 39, has been installed at a cost of Rs 11.70 crore, including 10 years O&M (operations and maintenance), and the 500kWp floating solar power plant with fountains has been installed at Dhanas Lake at a total cost of Rs 3.34 crore, including 10 years O&M for the plant as well as for the fountains.

These projects have been designed and executed by CREST (Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society) and will generate a minimum of 35 lakh units (kWh) of solar energy per year with 20% module efficiency.

The Administrator appreciated the efforts of CREST and the Forest & Wildlife Department for developing and beautifying the Dhanas Lake with the lovely fountains, making it another tourist spot of the City Beautiful as earlier people were only aware of Sukhna Lake. He also urged the citizens to install rooftop solar power plants on their residential houses, office buildings, factories so as to tap the solar energy and asked the citizens to join hands with the administration in promoting solar power which is not only environmentally beneficial but also economically viable. “God has been very kind on India that we get so much of solar radiation. So we should make sincere efforts to tap this ultimate source of energy from every inch of space available,” he said