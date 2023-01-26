Purohit launches public bike sharing system phase III

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday launched the public bike sharing system phase III by adding 1,250 more bicycles at 155 new docking stations to the earlier fleet.

The project of Chandigarh Smart City was started in Chandigarh in December 2020 with a pilot phase with 250 bicycles and 25 docking stations, followed by phase I in August 2021 with 1,250 bicycles and 155 docking stations. The project’s second phase began in February 2022, with the addition of 1,250 new bicycles to the fleet. A total of 3,750 bicycles are now available at 465 docking stations across the city with the launch of phase III.

Users can pick up a cycle for Rs 10 for half an hour from any of the docking stations, while the charge drops to Rs 5 per half an hour for those with annual membership of Rs 500. The bicycles can be used after registering on the Smart Bike app.

Listing the benefits of the project from pilot phase to date, the CEO of Smart City Chandigarh, Anindita Mitra, said that there were 2,00,000-plus registered users and 8,30,000-plus rides covering 33,00,000 kms. A major achievement has been the 750-plus tonne CO2 emission saved from December 2020 till January 2023.