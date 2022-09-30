scorecardresearch
Purohit launches insurance cover for civic body employees

UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Thursday announced an accident and disabilities insurance cover for all civic body employees.

As per the scheme, Rs 40 lakh will be given to families of account holders in case of accidental death or total disability.

The scheme, started in collaboration with Punjab & Sind Bank, was launched during a programme held at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38-C.

Purohit said that the insurance will cover about 10,500 MC employees, including not just regular but contractual, outsourced, daily wagers, as well as employees from group A to group D.

More from Chandigarh

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said that zero balance salary accounts have been opened for all employees.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 08:53:38 am
