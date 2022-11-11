scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Purohit allows free bus travel for some in Tricity

The free travel facility can be availed only on production of an ID card issued by competent authority.

The beneficiaries, along with one attendant will be entitled to travel free within the Tricity in both AC and non-AC buses. (File Representative Photo)

UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, on Thursday issued an order, according to which travelling on CTU buses will become free for certain categories of people within the Tricity.

As per the order issued, people who are deaf and dumb, those with HIV, people with disabilities, mentally-challenged children, blind people, children with thallesemia along with one attendant will be entitled to travel free within the Tricity in both AC and non-AC buses.

The amendment issued by Purohit specified that the free travel facility can be availed only on production of an ID card issued by the competent authority UT Chandigarh or UDID card holders. It was specified that this change is being made in exercise of powers conferred by sub section (1) of Section 67 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 10:29:51 am
