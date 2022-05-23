Puri elected chairman of CRAWFED again, stresses role of RWAs in city development

The annual general body meeting of Chandigarh Residents’ Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) was held Sunday at Community Centre in Sector 37, Chandigarh, under the chairmanship of Hitesh Puri. Puri was elected chairman for a second term. The meeting was attended by representatives of more than 100 RWAs across Chandigarh. The agenda of the meeting was to submit report card of CRAWFED; presentation and approval of accounts statement from the general house; address by the chairman; announcement of elections of new body of CRAWFED.

Puri thanked the general house for the support provided to him and his team during his term. He emphasised the role of RWAs in city development.

The names of all three election commissioners were unanimously approved by the general house who took the responsibility of conducting elections. The names were Rajesh Rai, Wing Commander N S Malhi and K L Sachdeva. Puri along with his team stepped down from their posts and gave charge to the election commissioners for holding elections.