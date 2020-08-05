Purchase of PPE kits, masks by UT Police: UT vigilance dept asks DGP to look into matter

According to the complaint, the police force purchased 850 PPE kits along with 500 N-95 masks at the cost of Rs 6.70 lakh from three firms and 3,000 PPE kits at the cost of Rs 6.96 lakh from one company. According to the complaint, the police force purchased 850 PPE kits along with 500 N-95 masks at the cost of Rs 6.70 lakh from three firms and 3,000 PPE kits at the cost of Rs 6.96 lakh from one company.

The UT Vigilance department, Tuesday forwarded the matter of alleged irregularities in the purchase of PPE kits during the initial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic for appropriate action to the office of Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Baniwal.

The matter was forwarded to DGP from the office of Adviser-cum-Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) Manoj Parida.

The initial complaint into the matter was filed with the UT vigilance wing.

“This office (vigilance) has not conducted any inquiry into the matter. The complaint is being forwarded for appropriate action on your end, based on the relevant record and rules/procedures as laid down,” stated a letter forwarded to the office of the DGP.

“The complaint was examined but we have not found it fit for the investigation. We have not enquired it nor have we closed the complaint. Senior officers decided to forward it to the concerning department. The purchases were made by the Chandigarh Police. A Police Purchase Committee (PPC) had made the purchases,” said sources in the vigilance wing.

According to the complaint, the police force purchased 850 PPE kits along with 500 N-95 masks at the cost of Rs 6.70 lakh from three firms and 3,000 PPE kits at the cost of Rs 6.96 lakh from one company. The purchases were made by the Chandigarh Police between the months of April and May this year.

The first 850 PPE kits were purchased in three series including 280 kits at the cost of Rs 2,23,60, then 200 kits along with 500 N-95 masks at the cost of Rs 2,63,900, and 370 kits at the cost of Rs 2,36,100. The kits in three batches were purchased from M/s Medicare Distributors, Green Square Market, Hisar, M/s Vashist Pharma in Maloya Sector 39 and M/s Nirmit International, Sundar Nagar in Ludhiana, respectively.

The documents procured from the police department show 3,000 PPE kits at the cost of Rs 6.96 lakh were purchased once time from one M/s Uttarakhand Surgical (from Government e-Marketplace (GeM). As many as 62 qualified firms had submitted their financial bids to obtain the order of 3,000 PPE kits including gloves, masks etc.

The first three purchasing were not made through GeM. The documents were procured from the office of DSP (police lines), Sector 26.

