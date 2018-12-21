Purab Premium Apartments: GMADA to take back flats if applicants fail to pay remaining fee

THE GREATER Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has given a last chance to the applicants who are yet to make payment of remaining 5 per cent of the total amount of their flats at its first housing project, Purab Premium Apartments, in Sector 88. GMADA gave one month’s time to such applicants. In case of failure in the payment, GMADA shall resume (take back the possession of) the flats.

Advertising

GMADA’s Estate Officer (Housing) Mahesh Bansal confirmed the development and said that it was the last chance for the applicants who have not paid the money. “We have asked the people to submit their receipts of payment of their fees within one month,” he said.

According to the officials of GMADA, there are around 50 applicants who have not made full payment even after taking the possession of the flats. An officer told Chandigarh Newsline that GMADA built 1,200 flats of 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK in Purab Premium Apartments and the project was launched in 2013.

“The flats were delivered around two years ago but still some people have not paid the money. This time we are giving the final warning to them or the flats shall be resumed,” said an officer dealing with the project.

The project attracted the ire of the applicants when the possession was delayed. The people who bought the flats kept complaining about the poor facilities, including sanitation.