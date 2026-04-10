As Punjab sees 471% surplus rain in a week, concerns crop around wheat harvest

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Unseasonal and intense rainfall activity during the first week of April has led to a significant surplus in precipitation across both Punjab and Haryana, raising fresh concerns for the standing wheat crop nearing harvest.
According to official data, Punjab recorded an average weekly rainfall of 21.7 mm against a normal of just 3.8 mm, marking a staggering 471% excess rainfall during the period from April 3 to April 9. Similarly, Haryana received 11.1 mm rainfall against a normal of 2.9 mm, registering a 281% surplus in the same period.
In Punjab, several districts witnessed exceptionally high rainfall. Fazilka topped the chart with 50.8 mm rainfall, a massive 2018% surplus, followed by Moga (40 mm, 1639% excess) and Mohali (31.4 mm, 1208% excess). Sangrur (53 mm, 742% excess) and Barnala (22.8 mm, 743% excess) also recorded unusually high precipitation. These figures indicate one of the most intense early April rain spells in recent years.
A few districts, however, saw relatively lower rainfall. Hoshiarpur recorded 4.4 mm, slightly below normal (-9%), while Ludhiana (8.7 mm, 108% excess) and Jalandhar (13.2 mm, 170% excess) received moderate rain compared to other districts but still remained above normal levels.
In Haryana, Chandigarh recorded the highest rainfall at 47.4 mm, an astonishing 1430% above normal, followed by Kurukshetra (35.9 mm, 1279% excess) and Gurgaon (16.8 mm, 949% excess). Other districts like Mahendragarh (17.1 mm, 972% excess) and Kaithal (1.1mm 770% excess) also saw heavy rainfall activity.
Relatively lower rainfall was recorded in districts such as Sonipat, which saw a deficit (-35%), and Ambala (-13%), while areas like Rohtak (4.4 mm, 37% excess) and Bhiwani (3.9 mm, 22% excess) received comparatively light showers.
Widespread rain, accompanied by strong winds and occasional hailstorms, has had a direct impact on wheat crop across both states. Agricultural experts note that crop lodging —where the standing crop bends or falls due to wind and rain — has been reported in several districts of Punjab, including Moga, Fazilka, and Sangrur, as well as parts of Haryana.
Farmers fear that excess moisture at this stage could affect grain quality, leading to high moisture content, discoloration, and reduced market value. Waterlogging in low-lying fields has further aggravated the situation, especially in districts that recorded heavy rainfall.
With harvesting season approaching, the untimely rains have once again highlighted the vulnerability of wheat crops to changing weather patterns. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, while farmers remain anxious about potential yield and quality losses.
After recent rainfall activity, weather conditions across the region are expected to turn dry over the next few days, with a significant rise in temperatures forecast.
According to meteorological observations, a western disturbance currently lies over Jammu and adjoining areas in the form of a cyclonic circulation, influencing weather at higher altitudes. Another fresh western disturbance is also active in the mid-level westerlies, though its immediate impact on the plains is expected to be limited.
An upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over northwest Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand, while strong subtropical westerly jet streams—with wind speeds reaching up to 130 knots—continue to prevail over northwest India.
Despite the presence of these systems, the state is likely to witness dry weather conditions for the next seven days, providing relief after recent unseasonal rains.
Meteorological experts have predicted a sharp rise in maximum temperatures by 6–8°C over the next five days, which could accelerate the ripening of standing wheat crops and aid harvesting activities.
However, another western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from April 15, which may again influence weather patterns in the region.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram