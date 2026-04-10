As Punjab sees 471% surplus rain in a week, concerns crop around wheat harvest

Punjab rainfall surplus has surged to 471% in early April, with unseasonal showers and strong winds damaging standing wheat crops and raising concerns over yield and quality. (File Photo)

Unseasonal and intense rainfall activity during the first week of April has led to a significant surplus in precipitation across both Punjab and Haryana, raising fresh concerns for the standing wheat crop nearing harvest.

According to official data, Punjab recorded an average weekly rainfall of 21.7 mm against a normal of just 3.8 mm, marking a staggering 471% excess rainfall during the period from April 3 to April 9. Similarly, Haryana received 11.1 mm rainfall against a normal of 2.9 mm, registering a 281% surplus in the same period.

In Punjab, several districts witnessed exceptionally high rainfall. Fazilka topped the chart with 50.8 mm rainfall, a massive 2018% surplus, followed by Moga (40 mm, 1639% excess) and Mohali (31.4 mm, 1208% excess). Sangrur (53 mm, 742% excess) and Barnala (22.8 mm, 743% excess) also recorded unusually high precipitation. These figures indicate one of the most intense early April rain spells in recent years.