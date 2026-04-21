‘Punjab’s youth deserve better’: State Congress chief Raja Warring to file PIL against Lawrence Bishnoi docuseries

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said Tuesday he will file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), seeking a ban on the upcoming ZEE5 docuseries, Lawrence of Punjab, for glorifying gangster culture and endangering the state’s youth by turning criminals into heroes.

Warring, who represents Ludhiana in the Lok Sabha, made the remarks against Lawrence of Punjab ahead of its April 27 premiere.

“Glorification of gangster culture cannot be tolerated. Punjab’s youth deserve better—not content that misguides and endangers their future. Turning criminals into heroes is dangerous. We must protect our society and our youth from such narratives,” Warring said in the post on X, accompanied by a video.

Warring mentioned his personal connection to one of the gangster’s most high-profile alleged victims, singer Sidhu Moosewala. “I lost my friend Sidhu Moosewala to Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. His death was a loss for each and every Punjabi, for millions of his fans,” he said, framing the series as disrespectful to victims and their families.

The ZEE5 docuseries examines the rise of Lawrence Bishnoi, 33, as a case study in how student politics, culture, media, and social systems shape criminal identities in Punjab. Its trailer, released days earlier, has sparked widespread backlash for its dramatic tone and focus on Bishnoi’s journey from campus leader to alleged head of a crime syndicate.

Warring’s call for a PIL comes amid broader public outrage over the docuseries trailer, with critics arguing it risks inspiring youth in a state already grappling with drug abuse and gang violence. ZEE5 has positioned the series as an analytical exploration of systemic issues rather than a glorification of them.

The Lawrence Bishnoi dossier

The series arrives as Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in a Gujarat prison, heads a syndicate implicated in dozens of high-profile cases across India and abroad. He faces over 80 criminal cases involving murder, extortion, and conspiracy.

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Bishnoi, a former student in Chandigarh, allegedly ordered the murder of a rival student union winner in 2013 after his candidate lost the election. This marked his shift into organised crime, building a network now estimated to include hundreds of sharpshooters operating transnationally.

In 2025, Canada labelled the Bishnoi gang a terrorist entity over extortion, targeted killings, and intimidation within the South Asian diaspora, particularly in British Columbia. Indian authorities have also probed alleged links to pro-Khalistan elements, though these remain contested.

Adding to Bishnoi’s notoriety was a major scandal involving two televised interviews he gave while in the custody of the Punjab Police.

In September 2022, while at the CIA Kharar facility in Mohali, Bishnoi was interviewed via video link by a private news channel. A second interview occurred in Rajasthan. The interviews aired in March 2023 from Bathinda jail, with Bishnoi reportedly confessing involvement in the Sidhu Moosewala murder during one of them.

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The revelations triggered a massive backlash. The Punjab Police suspended seven officers, including two deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), for dereliction of duty and facilitating the interviews. One DSP, Gursher Singh Sandhu, was later dismissed from service.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, court hearings in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and even Supreme Court scrutiny followed, raising questions about jail security, mobile phone access, and how journalists gained entry. The high court slammed the DGP’s office for lapses, noting Bishnoi’s extended stay at CIA Kharar (five months) versus minimal time in the Bathinda jail.

Key controversies

Salman Khan feud

Bishnoi’s gang has repeatedly targeted Bollywood superstar Salman Khan over the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan, which the Bishnoi community views as a desecration of their sacred animal. In 2018, while in custody, Bishnoi publicly threatened Khan in a Jodhpur court.

Gang members planned multiple assassination attempts, including a 2024 firing incident outside Khan’s house in Mumbai and a foiled plot involving AK-47s smuggled from Pakistan, modelled after the Sidhu Moosewala killing.

Sidhu Moosewala murder

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The popular Punjabi singer-rapper was gunned down in Mansa, Punjab, in May 2022. Bishnoi’s erstwhile associate, Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility on social media.

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The gang alleged Moosewala’s involvement in the earlier murder of Vicky Middukhera, though police investigations have yielded contested narratives. Warring has repeatedly highlighted this case as a personal and communal loss.

Baba Siddique’s murder

The Mumbai politician and close associate of Salman Khan was shot dead in 2024. The Bishnoi gang has been linked to the killing.