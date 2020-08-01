Punjab’s sharpest spike sees 944 new Covid-19 cases

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid-19 deaths (99), followed by Amritsar with 80 deaths and Jalandhar with 54 deaths. Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (3,377), followed by Jalandhar (2,411) and Amritsar (1,911). (Representational Image) Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid-19 deaths (99), followed by Amritsar with 80 deaths and Jalandhar with 54 deaths. Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (3,377), followed by Jalandhar (2,411) and Amritsar (1,911). (Representational Image)

In the state’s sharpest ever spike, 944 new Covid-19 cases were reported from Punjab on Saturday, driving up the total tally of persons testing positive for novel coronavirus infections in the state to 17,063.

Nineteen more deaths were reported, taking the total count of deaths in the state due to Covid-19 to 405, breaching the 400 mark.

Maximum new cases were reported from Ludhiana (166), followed by Jalandhar (162) and Gurdaspur (89). For the third time since the outbreak, the new cases were reported from all the 22 districts in the State.

Two more policemen from Khanna Police tested positive Saturday, taking total number of infected cops from Doraha police station to nine.

Inspector Davinderpal Singh, SHO Doraha police station, said that two more head constables tested positive.

“Meanwhile, a 51-year old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) who had tested positive earlier was rushed to SPS Hospital on Saturday late after he had some complications such as chest congestion and breathlessness,” said the SHO.

In Ludhiana, a 51-year old home guard posted at Daba police station and a 38-year old constable posted in the accounts branch of commissioner’s office tested positive. Earlier, thirteen cops from accounts branch had tested positive.

In Moga, a 48-year-old ASI posted at Dharamkot police station tested positive.

Ludhiana reported ten deaths (three women aged between 65 and 67 and seven men aged between 40 and 89). The other deaths were reported from Amritsar (a 40-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman), Sangrur (men aged 37 and 43), Kapurthala (70-year-old man), Mohali (65-year-old man), Muktsar (70-year-old woman), Jalandhar (40-year-old woman) and Barnala (54-year-old man).

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid-19 deaths (99), followed by Amritsar with 80 deaths and Jalandhar with 54 deaths. Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (3,377), followed by Jalandhar (2,411) and Amritsar (1,911).

As per official media bulletin, there are 5,583 active cases, 145 of them on oxygen support and 13 on ventilator support. Meanwhile, 11,075 patients have been discharged.

