‘Golden seed’ glut: Why Punjab’s seed potato hub faces crisis every few years

In the heart of Punjab’s Doaba region — the “seed potato bowl” of India — the land is currently dotted with heaps of freshly harvested tubers. But for farmers like Nirmal Singh of Malsian, these heaps represent a financial catastrophe.

After a four-year cycle of stability, prices have crashed, which leaves growers caught between high input costs and a market that has vanished.

Nirmal, who farms on 24 acres, says, “I take three crops a year, but the lease alone costs me Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per crop.” Out of 24-acre land, 6 acres are his while the remaining on lease.

“Input costs are Rs 9 to 10 per kg, but the market is offering Rs 3 to 6. I’m not even recovering the input cost, what to say about the cost of the lease.”

Punjab’s Doaba region, comprising Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar, is known as the country’s premier seed potato belt. Nearly 60 to 65 per cent of the region’s total potato production is used as seed and supplied to all major potato growing states. The state produces around 33 lakh tonnes of potatoes annually, of which nearly 20 lakh tonnes qualifies as seed.

Given this scale, the farmers argue that there should ideally never be a glut in seed potato from Punjab. Yet, paradoxically, every third or fourth year, Doaba’s growers face a severe price crash.

This year is one such season.

“If Punjab alone produces one-third of the country’s seed requirement every year, demand should remain stable,” says Nirmal. “Farmers generally replace seeds every third year. That means our production should naturally fit into the cycle of national seed demand.”

India has around 56 lakh acres under potato cultivation. If seed is replaced every third year, nearly 18 to 20 lakh acres (roughly one-third of that area) requires fresh seed annually. Punjab’s 20 lakh tonne seed production is broadly aligned with that demand.

Why the repeated crisis?

According to Doaba farmers, the main reason is the unregulated expansion of seed cultivation in other states such as Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan. The farmers point out that seed production has spread beyond the traditional belt. In years of surplus, table potatoes are sold at cheaper rates as seed in local markets.

“When there is excess supply, traders promote table potato as seed because it is cheaper,” says Paramveer Singh, who cultivates nearly 300 acres. “Seed potato usually fetches two to three times the rate of table potato. But when buyers opt for cheaper alternatives, demand for certified seed from Punjab drops.”

Farmers also say many growers outside Punjab, influenced by local traders and middlemen, often delay seed replacement beyond the recommended three-year cycle. Instead of purchasing certified, virus-free seed from Doaba, they reuse farm-saved potatoes or buy lower-priced alternatives.

Altogether, this disrupts the structured-demand cycle.

The result is a mismatch between scientific demand projections and actual market behaviour.

Technically, seed potato cultivation is far more labour-intensive than table potato. Tubers are maintained at a precise size through de-haulming (cutting the green tops early to prevent oversizing and to ensure disease-free, physiologically young seed).

Around 20 per cent of the crop is harvested early in December as small table potatoes for niche culinary markets, while 20 per cent is harvested late in March as large table potatoes. The remaining bulk is carefully graded and stored as seed.

“When we are forced to sell seed potatoes at table potato rates, all the extra labour and scientific care go to waste,” says Ajaib Singh, who cultivates about 100 acres. “Sometimes farmers don’t even have enough liquidity to pay labourers.”

The area under potato cultivation in Punjab is now close to 1.25 lakh hectares. Production has remained strong but market volatility continues to haunt growers.

What do the farmers suggest?

Farmers believe the long-term solution lies in awareness and regulation. If potato growers across India strictly follow the practice of replacing seed at least every third year, demand for certified seed from Punjab would remain stable, preventing cyclical gluts.

At the same time, better monitoring of seed trade and clearer distinction between certified seed and table potato could protect the integrity of the seed sector.

However, for now Doaba’s “golden seed” farmers remain caught in a cycle where prosperity turns into crisis every few seasons — not because of lack of demand in theory, but because of distortions in practice.

Farmers even argue that because of the geographical conditions including soil, temperature of Doaba region are considered the best to grow virus free seed, but nobody ever tried to get the GI tag for this.