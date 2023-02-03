Punjab’s rural Olympics back after 4-year break

The 83rd edition of Kila Raipur games popularly known as rural Olympics of Punjab will start on February 3 and will end on February 5.

The games will be held after a gap of 4 years owing to dispute between the organisers over ownership of land where the sports take place.

The Kila Raipur sports society (Patti Sohaviya) is organising this year’s games as they won the legal battle from Grewal Sports club who had been organising this festival since 1983.

Every year, this sports festival is organised in the first week of February. “In 2019 and 2020, we could not organise the festival due to legal dispute while in 2021 and 2022 because of Covid restrictions. This year, the much-awaited festival is back and we have kept equal prize money for boys and girls in all the events. The theme this year is equality,” said Gurvinder Singh Grewal, member of Kila Raipur sports society, adding that the budget this year is around Rs 30 lakh.

History of Kila Raipur games

The games were organised for the first time in 1933 when a team from Kila Raipur had gone to Jalandhar to play a tournament of hockey and got the second place. Grewals, the dominant Jatt Sikh community of the area, felt elated after this achievement and hence decided to promote sports in the area and organised a small inter-village level tournament was organised that year which had volleyball and track events among others. Villagers contributed voluntarily to raise funds and the Grewal sports association was formed in the same year. Initially, the membership fee of the association was Rs 1 and in 1943, it was increased to Rs 15. Community kitchens were organised to provide food for players and even the viewers. Athletic track was made in the sports stadium in the mid 40s and events were started.

Bullock cart races

As bulls were used in fields by the farmers in the 1940s and 1950s, bullock cart races had also been organised in the mid 1940s, camel races and suhaga races used to be organised before Independence. But over time, bullock cart races gained popularity not only in India but even among NRIs settled in Canada, USA, England etc. “Bullock cart races used to be organised with much fanfare till 2014 but since 2015, we couldn’t organise bullock cart races due to a ban imposed by the Supreme Court. However, Jallikattu, which is also banned by the apex court, is still being organised in Tamil Nadu after getting clearances. So we have also taken up the matter with the Centre and President and are hopeful that our favourite sport will be back once again. NRIs plan their holidays to India around the days of the Kila Raipur games to witness the sports festival,” Gurvinder said.

Gold and silver cups

A 100 tola pure gold cup used to be the main attraction in the festival that was gifted to Grewal sports club by one Parhlad Singh Grewal of Narangwal village in the early 1960s in the memory of his late son Bhagwant Singh who had died young. This one kg pure gold trophy than used to be running trophy for the winner of hockey tournament which used to be kept in lockers after the winning team used to get themselves clicked with the gold cup. After few years, sports club had also got a 1kg silver cup made which used to be a rolling trophy for the runner up team and again it used to be kept in bank lockers and used to be taken out only on the day of prize distribution. The tournament also used to be called Bhagwant memorial hockey tournament. Cash prizes also used to be given. However, this year, these gold and silver cups will be missing from the festival because they are in the possession of Grewal sports club while this year Kila Raipur sports society is organising the festival.

Advertisement

Women in sports festival

It was in 1950 that the then Grewal sports association decided to make women participate in this sports festival and a hockey match was organised. The association had faced opposition over including women in the rural sports as well, but finally they formally introduced both men and women sports events from 1953 onwards. Earlier, the prize money for men and women used to be different, but this year equal prize money has been kept for all events. First prize in hockey tournament will be of Rs 75000 while Rs 50,000 for the second prize holder. Rs 6 lakh has kept for circle style kabaddi tournaments.

The events

Athletic events, tug of war, tractor races and many other events have been kept for the festival. Apart from cultural items such as Giddha, Bhangra, folk dances, folk songs, Punjabi singers will also attend to entertain the crowd and many companies have sponsored the event looking at its popularity. Republic Day parade, the organisers said. In the past as well, former CMs Parkash Singh Badal, Capt Amarinder Singh, Darbara Singh etc had attended this festival. Many artistes also come in the festival to display their rare feats.