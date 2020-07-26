Punjab’s per day tally was 400+ five times in past week

Out of 8,124 cases in a month’s time, 5,353 have been reported in the last fortnight alone.(Express File) Out of 8,124 cases in a month’s time, 5,353 have been reported in the last fortnight alone.(Express File)

PUNJAB RECORDED 468 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. The case tally is now 12,684. Nine more deaths were reported in the state, the toll is now at 291.

The deaths were reported from Ludhiana (two women aged 59 and 65 years, and two men aged 69 and 80), Jalandhar (50-year-old man), Ferozepur (60-year-old woman), Barnala (80-year-old man), Amritsar (49-year-old woman) and Ropar (42-year-old man).

In a week, the number of cases has crossed the 400 mark five times. From June 25 to July 25 alone, 8,124 new cases have been reported, accounting for 64 per cent of the total cases in the state since the outbreak began.

In a month’s time, the number of new cases crossed the 300 mark six times and 200 mark eight times.

Out of 8,124 cases in a month’s time, 5,353 have been reported in the last fortnight alone.

Ludhiana reported the maximum new cases on Saturday (155). Five policemen from the counter-intelligence wing of Ludhiana city police, tested positive. A 28-year-old sub-inspector, a 45-year-old assistant sub-inspector, two head constables aged 38 and a 29-year-old constable tested positive.

Amritsar reported 55 fresh cases, Patiala 40 and Sangrur 38.

IG Faridkot range tests positive

The inspector general of police of Faridkot range in Punjab has tested positive for COVID-19, a health official said on Saturday.

The senior IPS officer, Kaustubh Sharma, has been admitted to a hospital in Faridkot, civil surgeon Rajinder Kumar said. His sample was taken on Friday morning after he had a high fever for the last two-three days. PTI INPUTS

