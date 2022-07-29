scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Punjab’s model for hypertension treatment soon to be replicated in three other states

In Punjab, the state government has partnered with the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), and other civil society organizations to strengthen hypertension treatment at primary health facilities in the state.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 29, 2022 6:03:11 am
During the project period — between October 2019 and March 2022 — the number of health and wellness centres (HWCs) in Punjab grew more than four times, reaching an estimated total of 2,800 centers.

A pilot project, developed and tested in Punjab to support and strengthen the last-mile delivery of primary healthcare with a focus on hypertension care, is soon set to be replicated in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.

Dr Areet Kaur, director of National Health Mission in the state termed Punjab’s collaboration as a perfect example of how multi-sectoral support and global learnings can inform and solve the challenges of the last mile. “Despite being a state with the highest prevalence of hypertension in the country, Punjab has committed to making treatment available to all. We worked on various elements such as public awareness, drug logistics, and availability, telemedicine, and strengthening of the primary health care system overall,” Kaur said.

During the project period — between October 2019 and March 2022 — the number of health and wellness centres (HWCs) in Punjab grew more than four times, reaching an estimated total of 2,800 centers. In addition, over 2,600 community health officers and district program managers were trained to provide hypertension care. Punjab became the first state in the country to adopt a drug logistics model for health and wellness centres . A dedicated van made medicine deliveries to each HWC as needed, reducing the time for drug deliveries from more than 30 days to less than 7 days.
Budget advocacy for better funding of treatment services resulted in an increase in the state’s budget for hypertension control.

According to Vandana Shah, regional director, Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), Punjab — which has a hypertension prevalence rate of 35.7 per cent, much higher than the national average of 25.3 per cent — provided a perfect testing bed for last-mile innovations. “The last mile of healthcare services is always the hardest to deliver. Reaching underserved, vulnerable populations is not just a resource challenge, it is a challenge of political will, logistics, and planning. GHAI, with our global experience, is working with the government and civil society to strengthen health systems to solve this problem. Our partnership with the Punjab government was designed to test and deploy innovations that could remove barriers to hypertension treatment for every individual. For instance, during the first wave of Covid, when India went into a hard lockdown, GHAI, in collaboration with PGI, supported the state government in ensuring that the HWCs remained connected to high-speed internet and patients who were unable to visit the health centres were able to get teleconsultations and get their medications refilled.”

Now, as per details, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bathinda, Jodhpur, Gorakhpur, and Rishikesh are coming together to spearhead a multi-state replication of Punjab’s project success. Calling it a timely course of action, Dr Rakesh Kakkar, professor and head of community and family medicine department at AIIMS, Bathinda said, “As doctors we see an NCD storm coming, fuelled by untreated and unchecked high blood pressure. If immediate measures aren’t taken, the loss of lives and burden of Disabilities Adjusted Life Years (DALY) will leave the country crippled. As public health experts, we can work with the government to strengthen the delivery of hypertension care to all even in the remotest of places.”

