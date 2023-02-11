Punjab’s largest farmer union, BKU Ugrahan, splits as rebels form new outfit

Punjab’s largest farmer union, the Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta (Ugrahan), split on Saturday afternoon when disgruntled members from the Sangrur, Patiala and Malerkotla districts announced the formation of the BKU Ekta (Azad) in Longowal.

“We have formed a nine-member committee. In the coming weeks, we will decide about the president and other office-bearers,” said Manjit Singh Niyal, who was the Patiala district president of the BKU Ekta Ugrahan.

Though differences of opinion had persisted among a few leaders for more than a year, things worsened when the BKU Ekta (Ugrahan) expelled Jaswinder Singh Longowal, now part of the new union.

“He was the state vice-president but we expelled him because of his continuous anti-union activities. This decision was taken last month. It is good that such people who create indiscipline in the union have gone out. This will strengthen our union,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of the BKU Ekta (Ugrahan), while reacting to the formation of the new union.

The other members of BKU Ekta (Azad) committee include Gurmail Singh Mahauli, Gurdev Ganjumajra, Karnail Singh Lang, Dilbagh Singh Harigarh, Gurpreet Kaur Brass and Devinder Kaur Hardaspur.

“Because of the dictatorship within the union, we have formed the Azad union, which will be open to ideas and will not be rigid. They first expelled Longowal and later even Jaswant Singh Sadarpur, who was Patiala district general secretary of the BKU Ekta Ugrahan,” Niyal said. “Arbitrary decisions were being taken.We had no grudges against BKU Ekta (Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan, but a few members close to him are misguiding him. So we had no choice but to form a new union.”

“As time was short, we hurriedly called a meeting of three districts. To our surprise, people gathered in large numbers at the grain market in Longowal. Farmers from more than 200 villages took part. More activities will be planned in the coming days,” he added.