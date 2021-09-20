Punjab’s ‘hypertension incidence’ much higher than national average

In Punjab more than 35.7% of the population is suffering from hypertension, a much higher figure than the national average of 25.3%. Various researches have been done to study trans-fat, an unhealthy fat, and it has been concluded that trans-fat is an invariable component of industrial fat and one of the major dietary factors associated with cardiovascular disease (CVD) mortality, increasing the risk of heart disease by 21% and deaths by 28%.

Many in the age bracket of 40-50 years in Punjab and across India who could become victims of uncontrolled high blood pressure, says Dr Sonu Goel, principal investigator, Strengthening Management of Hypertension Services Project (SMHSP), Professor, Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGI. Trans-fats have proved as one of the major risk factors for cardiovascular diseases worldwide. The guidelines by WHO for assessment and management of cardiovascular risk state that the risk of developing a disease is higher in people on anti-hypertensive and diabetes therapy, and those with obesity.

“Similar is the case with people with a family history of premature Chronic Heart Disease or stroke and a raised triglyceride level. Modifiable risk factors include unhealthy diets, excessive salt consumption, a diet high in saturated fat and trans-fats, low intake of fruits and vegetables,” said Dr. Sonu Goel, Principal Investigator, Strengthening Management of Hypertension Services Project (SMHSP), Professor, Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGI, Chandigarh.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are the leading cause of disease burden and deaths globally. In recent years the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases and high disease severity has been one of the significant threats in low-income and middle-income countries compared with high-income countries. Four out of five cardiovascular disease (CVD) deaths are due to heart attacks, and strokes and more than 75% of these deaths are concentrated in low and middle-income countries. Cardiovascular diseases (heart diseases), considered a common problem among old people, are now steadily rising among the youth, among 50 years.

There is an increase in the rate of coronary artery diseases (CAD) in India in the last three decades. Also, a study published by the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research in 2016 states that Indians have three, six and twenty times greater risk of hypertension than Americans, Chinese and Japanese population respectively. “It is a matter of concern and there is a need to identify the factors responsible for its increasing prevalence. People who are young have a myth that heart attacks result only in old age. They should wake up and adopt a healthy lifestyle at the earliest. One should give at least one hour to physical activity and make sure not to ignore the body’s signals,” sums up Dr Goel.